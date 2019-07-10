Colton Underwood Calls Jed Wyatt’s ‘Bachelorette’ Cheating Scandal ‘Messed up’

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood is condemning Bachelorette frontrunner Jed Wyatt after accusations emerged that he already had a girlfriend when he left to woo Hannah Brown on her ongoing season of the ABC dating show. The former lead of The Bachelor came down on the Nashville musician during an interview with Access on Monday.

“My thoughts are if he had a girlfriend and if those articles are true, which it seems like it, it’s messed up,” Underwood told the outlet. “I think Hannah will handle it the way that is best for her and her relationship with him. I just pray that she makes the right decision and does what makes her happy.”

Regardless of the choice Brown ultimately made, Underwood assured he would always support the Bachelorette: “I am so supportive of her as a person,” he said. “I am hopeful that she’s going to be happy at the end of this. Who knows if that means she’s with anybody or not, but I know Hannah is an incredible person and she deserves love.”

After Wyatt’s former flame, Hayley Stevens, came forward last month to accuse him of using the show to promote his music career, reassuring her he would continue to date her when he returned from filming, the Bachelorette suitor addressed the situation on Instagram Monday.

“Hi y’all. Several of you have reached out with messages and questions. Please know I’m not able to answer right now, but as soon as I’m able to, I will,” he wrote under a photo of his family, who appeared on Monday’s Hometown Date episode. “Until then, I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health. It goes beyond what is said online.”

“Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes,” he claimed. “My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public.”

“I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people,” he added. “I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgement until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then.”

