‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Sends Suitor Home After His Declaration of Love

Well that didn’t go how he expected. After Jean Blanc admitted he was playing fast and loose with the truth on The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin sent him home — and confronted the rest of the contestants about their behavior.

After a particularly high number of dramatic and childish feuds between her suitors (ahem David Ravitz and Jordan Kimball), Kufrin finally laid down the law during Monday’s episode of the ABC reality show.

When suitor Jean Blanc dropped those three little words while spending alone time with the object of his affection, Kufrin was clearly turned off.

“It’s just very intense and it’s a lot to take in, and I don’t know if I’m on that same page,” she told him. “I think at this point, I don’t think so.”

After telling Blanc she didn’t think it was fair to keep him around any further in the season when it was clear they were in different places, he walked his declaration of love back.

“I just thought that there’s where you wanted to take things, and you were ready and you wanted to hear that” he told her, immediately putting his foot in his mouth.

Admitting he had been being dishonest about his feelings definitely didn’t endear him to Kufrin any more.

“All I’ve been asking for in this process is honesty, so if that wasn’t honest…” she said before sending him home.

Riding high on that anger, she confronted the rest of the men in the mansion, telling them she felt “disrespected” by a lack of honesty, and asking anyone who wasn’t willing to tell the full truth to leave now before things got any worse. Not surprisingly, none of the other men volunteered to go home, but they definitely got the message — stop messing with the Bachelorette.

Elsewhere in the house, the drama continued.

Kimball has been the villain of the season from the start, with his incomprehensible diatribes about his work as a male model to his tendency to wander around in tiny underwear. So when he paraded himself in front of Kufrin in some disturbingly tiny gold shorts Monday, some of the other guys sharing a house with him decided to confront him.

“That dude’s a clown,” Colton Underwood told the cameras. “And for the record, I don’t think he’s here for the right reasons…it’s disrespectful for us, and disrespectful for Becca.”

He continued, “I want the antics and the bulls— to be done.”

But when confronted by Underwood and Chris Randone about “putting a target on [his] back” through his antics, Kimball defended himself, and told the other contestants to back off.

Looks like we’ll be getting more “professionality” from him for at least another week.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC