‘Bachelorette’ Alum Michael Stagliano and Wife Emily Welcome Baby Boy

Bachelor Nation has grown by one!

Former Bachelor Pad and The Bachelorette contestant Michael Staglianao and wife Emily have welcomed their second child into the world, son Hunter James, Stagliano making the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Where there were three Stagliano’s, now there are four! Whahooo! Welcome to the world Hunter James. Oh also @emilystag is a powerhouse of a Mom! So proud of her and SO in love with her,” Stagliano captioned the collage of images, which showed the little one’s face, mom and baby having cuddle time together, and 2-year-old son Bowen Michael meeting his little brother.

Stagliano, who won season 2 of Bachelor Pad and competed for Jillian Harris’ love during season 5 of The Bachelorette, and his wife welcomed their first child in October 2016, with the couple making a similar announcement on Instagram.

“There certainly aren’t words enough to describe how much this picture means to @emilystag and I, but here’s my attempt,” Stagliana captioned the October 11, 2016 photo of he, hise wife, and an infant Bowen Michael.

“Bowen Michael Stagliano came a month early (he really wanted to hang out with us). He was born at 6:33am, and came into the world just as the sun was rising over the mountains through the window outside the delivery room,” he continued. “He and Mom are doing great! Because he got here early he’s spending a few extra days in the NICU… and I can’t…stop…smiling. He’s doing well. We will bring him home on Saturday. Thanks for all the love and support for our little guy.”

The Staglianos, who married in Chicago in May 2014 and recently celebrated their four-year-anniversary, are the first in a handful of Bachelor and Bachelorette alums to welcome children this year.

Former Bachelor contestant Bob Guiney and wife Jessica Canyon announced earlier this month that they are expecting a little boy, with Canyon reportedly 12 weeks pregnant at the time of the announcement.

“It’s official!!! @jescanyon and I are SO excited to announce to our friends and family that were expecting!! #phoebethewonderdog is all fired up!! #thankful #happy #family,” the couple announced on Instagram.

Guiney later revealed that their little boy is due in December and that they had been keeping the pregnancy a secret for some time.

Meanwhile, former Bachelorette contestant Jillian Harris and fiancé Justin Pasutto and The Bachelor alum Erica Rose and husband Charles Sanders are also growing their families by one.