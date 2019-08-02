‘Bachelorette’ Alum Jed Wyatt Shares How He Felt When Hannah Brown Asked out Tyler Cameron on Finale

Jed Wyatt doesn’t know how he feels about the surprise ending to the Bachelorette finale. Hannah Brown’s ex-fiancé made an appearance on Good Morning America Thursday to answer for his actions, including lying to Hannah about his previous relationship. He also went into his reaction to seeing her asking runner-up Tyler Cameron out on a date at the end of the finale.

“I was really overwhelmed with how much I actually did fall in love with her, and I was fearful to lose her,” Wyatt told GMA’s Michael Strahan. “I was acting really more out of fear than my actual love for her, and you know, that’s my mistake, but that’s kind of what happened.”

Strahan dove quickly into the drama that unfolded in the finale, including whether he knew that the PEOPLE article that uncovered the truth behind his relationship with ex Haley Stevens was going to be published.

“We had discussed that situation prior to the article, and then we discussed it, you know, the day actually before the article came out,” the reality television personality said. “We had touched a lot of bases on it, but still, you know, I was fearful and held out on some of the details that in turns caused us to end.”

While Wyatt took an apologetic tone when facing Hannah during the After the Final Rose special, he told Strahan that he wanted to make sure he would give Hannah closure from their relationship, as PEOPLE first reported.

“It would have been easy to turn away and not even show up to After the Final Rose, and I just wanted to be there for her so that she could have her closure,” he said.

He said he also wanted to be there to “let everyone know that I am sorry.” The singer added that while “it still hurts,” he has found his own closure knowing that Brown has moved on.

Hannah did seem to be ready to move on by the end of the special when she boldly asked her runner-up, Cameron, out for drinks, which he kindly accepted.

The Nashville resident said he thought “something was up” between the pair.

“I couldn’t really put a finger on it when I was there that day. I know there was a lot of nerves and a lot of tension, but you know, her happiness is my best interest,” Wyatt said. “I want her to be happy, and Tyler’s one of my friends, he’s a great guy, and, you know, if that’s what it’s supposed to be, then I support that.”

During the special, Brown made a point to wish Wyatt happiness in the future, while also making it clear their relationship was over with no chance of them repairing their bond.

And while she said on Instagram that her drinks date with Cameron will happen, she said cameras will not be invited to the occasion.