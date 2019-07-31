‘Bachelorette’ Alum Ali Fedotowsky Rushes 14-Month-Old Son to Urgent Care for Scary Infection

Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky and husband Kevin Manno had a serious scare this week after 14-month-old son Riley developed an infection from a splinter he got in his foot. The former ABC leading lady took to her Instagram Story Monday to reveal her husband was at urgent care with their youngest after the little boy’s toe was “totally swollen” with redness that was “creeping up his leg.”

“I’m freaking out right now,” Fedotowsky said on her Instagram Story. “I’m sure he’s gonna be fine, but I’m just freaking out right now and I’m doing this Instagram Story because I don’t know how else … I’m pacing around the house.”

Luckily enough, while Riley required antibiotics, doctors determined the infection wasn’t anything to be overly concerned about, prescribing a follow-up visit with his primary care physician Tuesday.

“I think I just freaked out because I was away at the taping [for The Bachelorette finale] and everything was so fun and then I get home,” Fedotowsky admitted of her anxious response. “Panicked mother. But he’s fine.”

Tuesday, Fedatowsky returned to Instagram Stories to show that while the infection appeared to have spread slightly beyond the lines the doctor had originally drawn to track its progression, it had lessened in redness.

“Just left Riley’s doctors appointment and he’s going to be fine,” she added. “We just need to bring it back in a couple days for the doctor to check it again.”

This isn’t Fedotowsky’s first health scare when it comes to her youngest, revealing in December that he was undergoing breathing treatments using a mask after he was struggling to get enough oxygen.

“Riley is being a very good and brave boy with his breaking treatments. But he isn’t sleeping well,” Fedotowsky wrote on Instagram at the time. “Anyone else have this happen to their little one?”

With Riley and 3-year-old big sister Molly at home, the reality personality admitted last year she and Manno were ready to call it quits when it comes to expanding their family.

“I fell like my family is complete,” she wrote on Instagram in December. “I have a boy and a girl and we love them both so much. Plus being a mom is really hard and I don’t know how much more I can take on… “I don’t want to be pregnant again. Labor is no joke.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Ali Fedotowsky