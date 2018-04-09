‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Alum Dean Unglert Posts Cryptic Message Following Split From Lesley Murphy

After ending his relationship with Lesley Murphy, Bachelor Winter Games personality Dean Unglert left a cryptic message about love for his Instagram followers on Saturday.

“Growing up as a kid I had a crude but utopian idea of what love is,” Unglert wrote in the caption to a photo of himself sitting alone under a wind chime. “I always had this idea that no matter what you did, no matter how you act, as long as you’re true to yourself and act in good conscious, your path would lead you to the one person on this planet you’re meant to be with.”

He continued, “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that although everyone DESERVES love, it’s not something we’re entitled to. Love takes work. Love is compromise. Love is earned. I still have a lot of work to do on myself, a lot to prove to myself, before I’m ready for something like that.”

The post made no mention of the split from Murphy.

A source told E! News Friday Unglert’s relationship with Murphy became “rocky” after four months together.

“It is very recent, but they have been rocky for a few weeks now,” a source told E! News. “Distance and traveling were a factor. They are both going to continue to be friendly and are on good terms, but their romantic relationship has ended.”

Unglert previously appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette and appeared on Bachelor in Paradise last year. During Paradise, he was one corner of a love triangle with Danielle Lombard and Kristina Schulman.

Murphy, a travel blogger, appeared on Sean Lowe’s The Bachelor season in 2013 before joining Winter Games. She became a fan favorite after she had a preventative double mastectomy because she had the BRCA 2 gene mutation, which incrases the risk of having breast cancer.

The couple met during Winter Games and were last seen together at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Uglert and Murphy’s split followed Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt’s split. Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard also broke up, meaning that Courtney Dober and Lily McManus are the only two still together after the Bachelor spin-off ended.

Unlike Uglert, Murphy, Iaconetti and Wendt, Crawley and Beasejour-Savard decided to announce their split on Instagram themselves.

“We understand a lot of you have been asking about our relationship since the show, and we wanted to thank you all for the love and respect as we navigated it in real life off camera,” a post on Crawley’s Instagram page read. “It’s with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship. We think the world of each other, and we were both hoping we could make this work. Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance. We still care for each other very deeply. Please respect our privacy as well, as with the end of any relationship, it is never easy. Thank you for your understanding and love while we have shared our vulnerability with the world.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Dean Unglert