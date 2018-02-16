Everything You Need to Know About the Hottest Stars of ‘Bachelor Winter Games’

As Bachelor Nation goes international for Bachelor Winter Games, plenty of new faces are being mixed in with the U.S. cast in an attempt to find love.

And while Americans might find the U.S. team of The Bachelor spin-off looking familiar, others might look unfamiliar.

Here are the young singles looking to mingle this winter. Keep scrolling to learn all about them.

Ally Thompson

Thompson, 24, competed on season three of The Bachelor New Zealand, vying for Zac Franich. She was eliminated week 10.

Bibiana Julian

Fresh off of Arie Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor, Julian was eliminated early, but the 30-year-old made her mark with a sassy attitude and “mic drop” moment.

Lauren Griffin

Also from Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor, Griffin, 26, was one of the many Laurens sent home early in the season. She was also eliminated from the first episode of Bachelor Winter Games.

Ashley Ianconetti

Ianconetti first appeared on season 19 of The Bachelor during Chris Soules’ season. She was sent home during the two-on-one date. The 29-year-old appeared on seasons two and three of Bachelor in Paradise.

Ben Higgins

Higgins, 29, competed on season 11 of The Bachelorette, vying for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s heart. He then became the star of season 20 of The Bachelor. He did get engaged to Lauren Bushnell, but the two broke up shortly after the show ended.

Benoit Beauséjour-Savard

Beauséjour-Savard, 31, starred on season one of The Bachelorette Canada, vying for Jasmine Lorimer. He was sent home week seven.

Clare Crawley

Crawley, 36, appeared on The Bachelor season 18, vying for Juan Pablo Galavis. She made it to the final two but was not chosen. She went on to appear on seasons one and two of Bachelor in Paradise.

Courtney Dober

Dober appeared on season two of The Bachelorette Australia, vying for Georgia Love. While he did win a first impression rose, the 31-year-old was eliminated week 10.

Dean Unglert

Unglert was a fan favorite on season 13 of The Bachelorette, vying for Rachel Lindsay. The 26-year-old didn’t win in the end, but then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, where his behavior in a love triangle with Danielle Lombard and Kristina Schulman lost him favor.

Eric Bigger

Bigger, 29, also competed on Lindsay’s season, but was sent home. He was eliminated in the first episode of Bachelor Winter Games.

Jamey Kocan

Kocan, 33, was sent home during the second week of Linday’s season of The Bachelorette, and was sent home during the first episode of Bachelor Winter Games.

Jenny Helenius

Helenius, 34, was the runner-up on the first season of The Bachelor Finland, competing for Juha Rouvinen.

Josiah Graham

Graham also competed in Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, but unfortunately, the 29-year-old was sent home.

Kevin Wendt

Wendt won season one of The Bachelorette Canada, getting engaged to Jasmine Lorimer. However, Lorimer and Wendt, now 33, split after five months together.

Laura Blair

Blair, 29, appeared on season one of The Bachelor United Kingdom, but didn’t find love, as Bachelor Gavin Henson, didn’t choose anyone during that season. Blair was also sent home during the first episode of Bachelor Winter Games.

Lesley Murphy

Murphy, 30, first appeared on season 17 of The Bachelor, falling for Sean Lowe. Although she was sent home week seven, she ended up serving as a bridesmaid for Lowe and Catherine Giudici. She revealed in Bachelor Winter Games that she underwent a double mastectomy due to her genetic predisposition to breast cancer.

Lily McManus-Semchyshyn

McManus-Semchyshyn made it to the final two during season three of The Bachelor New Zealand, but in the end, the 21-year-old was the runner-up.

Luke Pell

Pell was a fan favorite during JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, but was sent home. The 33-year-old was also a frontrunner to become The Bachelor, but Nick Viall was chosen instead.

Michael Garofola

Garafola, 37, appeared on season nine of The Bachelorette, but Desiree Hartsock sent him home before the hometown dates. He appeared on season two of Bachelor in Paradise.

Nastassia Yaramchuk

Yaramchuk appeared on season three of The Bachelor Sweden. The 26-year-old made it far in her season, but was ultimately eliminated.

Rebecca Karlsson

Karlsson, 26, was best known for being a villain during season three of The Bachelor Sweden, vying for Niclas Lij.

Tiffany Scanlon

Scanlon received the first impression rose on season four of The Bachelor Australia, vying for Richie Strahan. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old went home week three.

Yuki Kimura

Kimura, 21, is quickly becoming a fan favorite, despite her language barrier with the other cast members. She competed for Hirotake Hubo, 35, during season one of The Bachelor Japan.

Zoe Tang

Tang, 25, competed on the first season of China’s version of The Bachelor called If You Are the One. She was eliminated during the first episode of Bachelor Winter Games.