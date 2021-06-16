'Bachelor' Winner Divorcing Husband, Ending Decade-Long Marriage

✖

Shayne Lamas, who was the final rose recipient on Season 12 of The Bachelor, and her husband, Nik Richie, have parted ways. According to Page Six, Lamas and Richie, who is the founder of the controversial gossip site The Dirty, were married for 11 years. The pair wed back in 2010 in Las Vegas hours after they initially met. They share a daughter and a son together. Over a month after they announced their split, Lamas officially filed for divorce.

Lamas spoke to Page Six about her split. She explained that she fell for Richie fast after appearing on The Bachelor in 2008. Viewers might recall that Lamas got engaged to the season's lead, Matt Grant, but they later called it off. In addition to appearing on the ABC dating show, Lamas also starred alongside her father, Lorenzo Lamas, on their reality show, Leave It to Lamas. After her experiences in the reality television world, she met and quickly fell for Richie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shayne Lamas (@shaynelamas)

"After my engagement to Matt ended … I was devastated and still in search of what I was originally seeking, which was to find love and start a family," Lamas said. She went on to say that she went through a state of depression following her time in the "Hollywood socialite scene" and that she married her soon-to-be-ex-husband less than 24 hours after meeting him in Las Vegas. While the two managed to make things work for over a decade, they have ultimately decided that the best decision would be to part ways. Even though they are separating, Lamas still reflects back on her marriage fondly and vows that she and Richie will remain a "team" as they co-parent their two kids.

“But I can honestly say after 11 years of marriage and two beautiful and thriving children, it was a successful decade,” Lamas said. “Nik and I are best friends and will continue to raise our children as a team but our marriage has been empty for years. Nik and I have not been intimate in almost a year and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that will take a toll on any marriage no matter how much respect you have for each other.” The former Bachelor star said that their decision to split was "pure common sense" and added, “What we once had is no longer there.”

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Lamas officially filed for divorce. The former reality star reportedly filed for divorce on Monday in Los Angeles. Sources told the publication that there was hope that the two would reconcile. When asked for comment on this news, Richie reportedly said, "I hope civilian life treats her well."