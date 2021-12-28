‘Bachelor’ Star Takes Plea Deal in DUI Case

The Bachelor alum Jubilee Sharpe has taken a plea deal in her DUI case. TMZ reported that the former reality star accepted the deal in late December after pleading guilty to two counts. Under this plea deal, she will not have a DUI on her official record.

Sharpe reportedly pled guilty to two counts, one being willfully refusing to sign and accept a summons or citation and the other being reckless driving causing injury to property or person. As a result of her plea deal, she will not have her DUI on her record after it was dropped by prosecutors in Palm Beach. Instead, the reckless driving charge will be the only one that will show up on any future background checks.

There were a few other stipulations associated with Sharpe’s plea deal. She will be under probation for 12 months and will have to complete a DUI education course. Additionally, the former Bachelor star will attend a victim impact session, complete 75 hours of community service, and pay hundreds of dollars in fines. Sharpe will be forced to go without her car for a week following the plea deal. Once her vehicle is returned to her, it will have an ignition interlock device, which means that she will have to test her breath for any alcohol concentration before she can start her car.

Even though the DUI charge will not show up on Sharpe’s record, her name has since become tied to this legal battle after she was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving nearly two years prior. Sharpe was arrested in February 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. At the time, it was reported that she was released of her own recognizance following her arrest. The exact circumstances behind what led to her arrest were not immediately known. TMZ did note that Sharpe grew up in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, area.

Sharpe, an army veteran, originally appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, which was Season 20, in 2016. She initially formed a bond with the lead. But, after asking him whether he saw a future with her, she was sent home and finished in 11th place. The reality TV contestant returned to the Bachelor franchise two more times for Bachelor in Paradise. Her stints on both of the seasons were short-lived, as she went home the first week on Season 3 and quit after the third week on Season 5.