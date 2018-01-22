Arie Luyendyk Jr. Confronts Bekah M. About Her Age on ‘The Bachelor’

Age is just a number to Arie Luyendyk Jr. The Bachelor opens up about looking for love in women of all ages in a sneak peek of Monday’s episode.

There’s been drama all season surrounding Bekah M.’s age of 22, which many of the women in the Bachelor house have said is inappropriate considering Luyendyk is 14 years her senior.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think if she omits her age again, she’ll come home [from their date],” Caroline says in the trailer above. “I think if she tells him how old she is, I think he’ll end it tonight.“

But the contestants may be surprised at Luyendyk’s attitude towards her age.

“For me, age really isn’t a thing. It’s more about maturity [and] if that person is ready for marriage, if they’re ready for that next step in their life,” he told Us Weekly earlier in the month. “That’s not really even a factor until you really know if there is a potential there. So for it to be an issue at this point, I don’t think it’s really a conversation yet.”

The race car driver added that in the future he would bring up the age difference, “but when you’re first meeting someone that’s not something you would talk about right away.”

A source close to the ABC dating show star also told the publication that the Bachelor hunk has only one thing on his mind.

“One of Arie’s biggest concerns is investing in a woman and then having her break his heart at the end,” they said. “So he has to think about how age plays into his relationships. In the end, he wants to make sure whoever he chooses is ready for marriage.”

The source added that while the former Bachelorette contestant could see himself falling for Bekah M., “he’s concerned she hasn’t experienced enough in life to settle down.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: ABC