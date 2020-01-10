‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Tried Not to ‘Disrespect’ the Women When Hannah Brown Surprised Him

Peter Weber had a thin line to tread with the women of his Bachelor season when ex Hannah Brown appeared on night one of his journey, but tried to be as respectful as possible while parsing his feelings for the former Bachelorette. Weber told reporters at ABC’s TCA presentation on Wednesday that the conversation was necessary for him to move on in his journey.

“Even though that convo wasn’t planned, it needed to happen and the hardest part for me was just struggling with the fact that I knew I had amazing women that just showed up,” Weber said, as per PEOPLE. “I still didn’t have any feelings yet for anyone. It was too soon to really have any legit connection. So it was awkward, it was uncomfortable, but it needed to happen. And I was very lucky that the women were understanding. So, had to happen.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

That being said, the Bachelor said he “didn’t want to disrespect” the women who were there seeking a possible connection with him, teasing that the conversation will have a big role in his season going forward.

“Again, the hardest part was just knowing that I had the other women there and I was putting them through that,” he said. “I didn’t want to disrespect them in any way, but that conversation had happened. And you’ll see what it means.”

That being said, he wasn’t upset to see Brown again after their relationship came to an end in the 2019 Bachelorette season.

“I had no idea [Hannah] was showing up and it caught me off guard,” he admitted. “The whole wings thing, her giving that back to me, I really loved and appreciate it.”

“That was just really real raw convo that had to happen with us and really emotional. It brought back feelings and I couldn’t hide those,” Weber added. “So you guys will see what happens next. But it obviously wasn’t over yet.”

Photo credit: ABC/John Fleenor