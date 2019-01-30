Bachelor Nation’s Jade Roper Reveals How She Told Husband Tanner Tolbert She Was Pregnant Again

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert made the exciting announcement earlier this week that they are expecting their second child together, and the Bachelor alum’s story of how she told her husband of the news is equally as sweet.

Speaking to Us Weekly just days after she announced her pregnancy, Roper opened up about the way in which she revealed the news to her husband. The couple, who welcomed daughter Emerson in August 2017, had trying for a baby for 10 months.

“[Tanner] was pestering me like crazy! I wanted to make it special, but then I was so over him asking, I just said ‘I’m pregnant, O.K.!?’” Roper revealed. “So not that special. I was like, ‘Shut up!’ I wanted to plan something!”

While the reveal didn’t go according to plan, the reaction made up for it, as Tolbert “grabbed me, hugged me and was crying while laughing, and I was crying,”

The couple, who met on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 and tied the knot in January of 2016 in a televised ceremony, announced Monday that they were expanding their family (and Bachelor Nation), by one.

“Baby #2 is adding to our crew!!” Roper captioned a photo of her current family of three. “We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August! We’ve been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby.”

Now, still in her first trimester, which she admitted is rougher than her first pregnancy and feels like “my body is killing me,” Roper and Tolbert are helping to prep daughter Emerson for the newest addition and her big sister duties.

“She doesn’t understand right now,” Roper said. “We’ve been talking to her about it and showing the ultrasound pictures. I think once it’s closer to the due date and the nursery is all set up, she might get a better idea.”

Since Emerson is still too young to take on babysitting her little brother or sister, Tolpert’s mother is moving closer to the couple so they will have a “built-in babysitter.”

Tolpert is also planning on taking on more responsibilities this time around as he is no longer working long hours at a car dealership. According to Roper, her husband “will be up in the middle of the night sharing those responsibilities.”

Baby Tolbert will join a host of new Bachelor babies set to arrive in 2019, including Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez’s first child.