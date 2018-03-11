Video Resurfaces Revealing Lauren Burnham’s Engagement Prior to ‘The Bachelor’

Arie Luyendyk Jr. isn’t the only member of this season’s Bachelor couple with a broken engagement haunting his past.

The 36-year-old race car driver has come under extreme scrutiny after proposing to Becca Kufrin in last week’s finale episode, then breaking off their relationship on national television only to drop to one knee for runner-up Lauren Burnham.

It’s an experience his new fiancée can relate to more than some might know.

Burnham, 25, had already been engaged twice before being cast on The Bachelor, ABC executive Robert Mills confirmed during an episode of The Ringer’s Bachelor Party podcast this season.

While one of these ex-fiancés still remains a mystery, new footage obtained by Inside Edition Thursday reveals that one of her former flames was pro hockey player Chris Crane, 26, who proposed to Burnham in 2016 while surrounded by the Virginia native’s family, friends and an adorable dog!

The two called it quits about nine months before Burnham appeared on The Bachelor.

Burnham revealed she had been involved in a serious relationship that ended with a failed engagement during this most recent season, citing her bad experience as part of why she was having trouble opening her heart again to Luyendyk Jr.

“I felt that was something very serious and I was ready for it and I thought he was my person I was going to be with for the rest of my life. Then as soon as we got engaged, he was cool with not treating me very well. It did affect me emotionally and I’m even more guarded than I was before,” she told him at the time.

It’s on this hesitation to vulnerability that Luyendyk Jr. blamed his confusion during the proposal aspect of the season.

“Lauren had trouble opening up on the show a little bit and our relationship really developed late,” he told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan Wednesday. “And I was always vying for her affection, and my feelings were always ahead of her feelings.”

“I had a hard time expressing myself to him,” Burnham added, to which Ripa replied, “I don’t blame you at all.”

“I think towards the end, as the Bachelor, you think okay, this is the day I have to make a decision,” Luyendyk continued. “And I really tried to think logically about it, and I shouldn’t have proposed on that day.”

While the couple said they’ll be taking some time out of the country to let the anger of Bachelor Nation die down, the couple does appear to be happy, stepping out on their first official public date late last week to a New York City sushi restaurant.

“The best decision was running back to you,” Luyendyk Jr. told Burnham while proposing during Tuesday’s After the Final Rose special. “You have showed me a love that is patient, a love that is kind. I should have done this a long time ago.”

