‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Reveals Aftermath of That Crazy Fist Fight

After seemingly weeks of hype, fans of Bachelor in Paradise finally saw the aftermath of the island fight. Some thought the incident was set to play out during last week’s episode but there was one more cliffhanger to go before things heated up. The wait wound up being well worth it for fans of the show.

The last scene from the previous episode saw Christian Estrada lunge at Jordan Kimball after Kimball decided to intervene a moment between Christian and Nicole Lopez-Alvar.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tension began as soon as Christian made his entrance onto the island and immediately found an interest in Nicole. The only problem, though, was Nicole had developed a pretty steady relationship with former NFL player, Clay Harbor. Christian picked Nicole to go on his date, much to the chagrin of Harbor.

This is the best season so far. Thank you Chris Harrison. Definitely didn’t think you could pull it off. #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/Z8e2EEaArJ — taitai (@appetaizer) August 20, 2019

Nicole has quickly learned that maybe she really doesn’t want guys fighting over her or maybe even for her. Be careful what you wish for hun #BachelorinParadise #BachelorNation — The Bach Report (@TheBachReport) August 20, 2019

Clay got out of his shell and wound up confronting Christian a few minutes before the incident with Jordan. Clay and Christian exchanged some words and that was that until Jordan decided to make a stand for his friend, eventually knocking down the piñata Christian had hung as part of a plan he had for Nicole.

“I didn’t go in there with the intent on that happening,” Jordan told the crew along with host Chris Harrison following the altercation.

The whole island stepping up to defend Clay’s honor:#BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/DEehgxTl3s — the bachelor & bitchelor 🌹 (@acceptedrose) August 14, 2019

Jordan is the hero we didn’t know we needed #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/igmhBfh9mS — Ricky “El Heat” Smith (@RickyElHeat) August 14, 2019

Harrison then called the group together to make a surprising appearance. He delivered the news that both Jordan and Christian were removed from the game.

“We have a zero tolerance policy. We stand behind that, period. That’s not what Paradise is about… and so, we have sent both Jordan and Christian home.”

The fight, to no surprise, set off a whirlwind of reactions on social media.

Jordan: should I wreck the piñata? Clay: no, please don’t wreck the piñata. No one: Absolutely no one: Jordan:#BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/qe6HVQ927c — Bachelor Nugget (@date_card) August 14, 2019

The episode also packed another punch, this time coming in the metaphorical sense as fan-favorite Hannah Brown, fresh off her Bachelorette season, returned to the series to make a surprise appearance.