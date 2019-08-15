‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Nick Viall Slams Blake Horstmann’s ‘Premeditated’ Release of Caelynn Miller-Keyes Texts

Nick Viall is coming out strongly on the side of Caelynn Miller-Keyes amid her drama with Blake Horstmann on Bachelor in Paradise after The Bachelorette alum released texts between the two following allegations that he ghosted and tried to silence Miller-Keyes about their relationship.

On Wednesday’s episode of his podcast, The Viall Files, the former Bachelor alleged that Horstmann sharing those texts was “premeditated,” coming down hard on Becca Kufrin’s former suitor after claiming to have “learned some information” at Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s wedding this past weekend.

“I know, by talking to a lot of people over the weekend, that Blake admitted, ‘I know that she is going to look bad,’” Viall said on the podcast. “I know that he threatened people about releasing these text messages for months in anticipation of this coming up, which makes it all that more premeditated.”

The Bachelor Nation star continued, “Then he ended up deleting it when it got really nasty, but it’s not like he didn’t realize. This whole idea, ‘I didn’t think this would affect her the way it did’… he knew. He admitted to it. There’s texts out there of him saying this.”

“It was premeditated, he knew it,” Viall added. “It makes it all that much more nasty.”

Viall also slammed Horstmann for going to Paradise and trying to “pretend to be someone he’s not” after hooking up with Kristina Schulman and Miller-Keyes on subsequent nights at Stagecoach County Music Festival in April, after which he allegedly told the former pageant queen their time together was a “mistake.” After being confronted by Miller-Keyes on Paradise, Horstmann released text messages on social media that appear to show Miller-Keyes searching for a purely physical relationship as well, noting that she also wanted to keep their hook-up a secret.

“He wanted people to keep thinking he was, say, more Ben Higgins than some other f— boy,” the reality personality accused. “It didn’t go his way and then he decided to retaliate.”

“It was more important for him to try to change people’s opinions back to like, ‘Oh, Blake is just a sweet boy who this was just one weekend where he got a little drunk and had a little bit of sex.’ No, he’s been, like, f—ing like crazy for an entire year,” Viall alleged.

Following the release of the texts, Miller-Keyes released a statement saying that her relationship with Horstmann was “not a one night stand at a music festival” and the ‪”5 am‬ text exchange that Blake chose to share is not an accurate representation of our past relationship.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

