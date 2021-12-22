‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch’s Newborn Hospitalized for COVID-19

Bachelor in Paradise stars Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch are in isolation until after Christmas because their newborn son August tested positive for COVID-19. The couple, who met on Bachelor in Paradise Season 5, welcomed August on Nov. 20. They have been engaged since 2019.

Wendt shared a selfie Loch took from a hospital bed with August’s head laying on his mother’s heart. “Our family has covid and it is not taking it easy on any of us,” Wendt wrote on Tuesday. “Astrid had a terrible flu followed by Auggy getting a fever, which after being tested is covid as well. August was admitted to the hospital and seeing him sick and in pain at 4 weeks old breaks our hearts.”

The former Bachelorette star said he got “very sick” on Monday and felt the worst symptoms yet on Tuesday. He could not go into the hospital, even to drop off dinner for Loch. As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads, Wendt said he is “staying clear” of his son until his symptoms are gone. They are now living in isolation until after the holiday.

Loch is “such a champ, she snapped into mama bear mode and never skipped a beat,” Wendy wrote. “While very sick she did everything and more a great mother does,” he continued. He said the experience has taught him that August is a “strong boy” and Loch was “born to be a mom,” adding, “Thanks hun, for being the mother I knew you would be, already.”

Wendt, 37, won the first season of The Bachelorette Canada, which ended with him getting engaged to Jasmine Lorimer. The two broke up five months later. He began appearing in American Bachelor shows in 2018, when he starred on The Bachelor Winter Games. Wendt started dating Loch after they met on Bachelor in Paradise. Although they broke up on the show, they later reconnected and announced their engagement in August 2019. Before she appeared on Paradise, Loch, 31, was a contestant on Nick Viall’s The Bachelor season in 2017.

August was born on Nov. 20 at 2:02 a.m., Wendt announced a day later. “[Loch] made my dreams come true,” he wrote on Instagram. “She is my absolute hero for everything she went through the last 2 days in the hospital, and the last 2 years doing everything it took to get this perfect munchkin into the [Wendt Gang]. I never thought a love like this existed.”