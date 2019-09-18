‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Ends With 3 Engagements and a Heartbreaking Split

Bachelor in Paradise ended on a high note for three of the four couples remaining at the end of the season, but resulted in blindsiding heartbreak for the other. It was a tumultuous season for all the couples, but at the conclusion of their time in Paradise, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty, and Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski walked away engaged, while Clay Harbor left Nicole Lopez-Alvar totally heartbroken.

Demi and Kristian had been on good terms since The Bachelor alum decided to follow her heart with her flame from back home instead of pursuing a romance with Derek Peth. So it was no surprise that the two decided to commit themselves to one another forever in Bachelor Nation’s first same-sex proposal.

“Demi, you’ve changed my life forever,” Kristian told Demi in a romantic beach setting. “I think back to the first time we kissed and it felt like the whole world had stopped.”

“I’m in love with you,” she continued. “I give you my full heart and I promise to protect yours, now and forever.”

Demi clearly felt the same way, getting down on one knee for her fiancée: “I came here to find myself but I found myself in you,” she said. “I love you so much, I’m so in love with you, I didn’t even think it was possible to feel this way about someone.”

For Chris and Katie, the decision to get engaged came down to a last-minute gut feeling from the Bachelor Nation veteran.

“This whole thing, I’ve been going with my gut,” he told the camera. “And I feel like I’ll know in that moment if I do want to propose to her or if I want to wait and see where we can go after this.”

When he came face-to-face with Katie, he explained despite their “insane” journey, he felt like the “luckiest man in the world.”

“You make me feel calm, you make me feel comfortable, and you make me feel like myself and I feel like I didn’t even know what that was sometimes,” he said. “I can’t imagine a second without you. I see you in my tomorrow, I see you in my forever. And tomorrow isn’t guaranteed, so I want to make this the best moment of our life. Katie, will you marry me?”

While the two admitted to struggling with communication in the After the Final Rose special, the couple remains engaged to this day, she revealed on Instagram.

Hannah and Dylan were another couple that has been head-over-heels since the love quadrangle starring Blake Horstmann wrapped up, so it seemed fitting that The Bachelorette alum dropped to one knee to propose to the love of his life.

“Hannah, I came here for someone special and I met you,” he said. “I knew that I was all in on us. I think we both know it wasn’t easy. I’ve never had to fight so hard for something I wanted so badly. But I didn’t give up, and I’m never going to give up on us.”

“This is the end of Paradise, but it’s just the beginning of our story,” he gushed. “I didn’t come here to spend my summer with you, I came here to spend my life with you. And I’m ready for that life to start now.”

With all the love flowing in Paradise, it was devastating for Nicole when Clay admitted he was having mixed feelings about their future, ditching out on the Fantasy Suites date to give himself more time to think. And while Nicole told him the following day that she “truly loved” him, Clay awkwardly had to tell her he wasn’t ready to propose.

“I’m not there yet,” he admitted. “Having those feelings, it’s not easy for me and it’s scary. But I know one thing — that I am starting to fall in love with you. I’m not ready to move in together or get down on one knee right now, but I know what I want and that’s for us to take things slow and to leave here together.”

Nicole was devastated Clay didn’t feel the same way, leaving the beach in tears. “I have to do what’s best for me right now,” she said. “And I can’t tell people that we’re together knowing that you don’t love me back.”

