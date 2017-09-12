‘Bachelor in Paradise’s’ Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth Are Engaged

Bachelor in Paradise‘s season four has finally ended, but not without an engagement.

Derek Peth proposed to Taylor Nolan during Monday night’s finale. He popped the question with a gorgeous 2-carat diamond ring from Neil Lane.

Could Taylor and Derek’s relationship last a lifetime? #BachelorInParadise A post shared by Bachelor in Paradise (@bachelorinparadise) on Aug 17, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

During the reunion special, the couple spoke about finding their happily-ever-after on the Bachelor spinoff.

The two immediately caught each other’s attention in paradise and have been attached at the hip every since.

E! News revealed that Nolan had no idea the proposal was going to happen and was “floored” when Derek got down on one knee.

Cast member Amanda Stanton weighed in on the engagement and said she knew they would end up together after “day one” of filming.

“I’m so excited for them. They were like my favorite couple since day one and I was calling it since day one,” Stanton gushed. “I was like, ‘You guys are going to get engaged!’”

Congratulations to the happy couple!