‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Welcome Baby No. 2

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are overjoyed to be parents again as the Bachelor in Paradise couple confirmed to PEOPLE Wednesday that they had welcomed their second child together, a son named Charles “Charlie” Wolfe Bass. The little boy was born on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 11:22 a.m., weighing 6 lbs., 13 oz., and measuring 18 in. long.

“Delivery was fast and perfect and straight into Mommy’s arms. He is super healthy and everyone is doing well!” Bass told the outlet of the birth of their son.

Baby Charlie will be little brother to the Paradise couple’s 20-month-old daughter Isabella “Bella” Evelyn, as well as Bass’ three sons from a previous relationship, Nathan, Liam and Ensley.

Waddell and Bass announced they were expecting another baby on Instagram in May, with Waddell sharing a picture of the whole family lifting up their shirts and Waddell holding up their ultrasound photos.

“Beer Belly, Bella Belly, BABY BELLY!!! We so SO EXCITED to FINALLY announce Bella’s little brother or sister will be here in November!!!” Waddell wrote alongside the announcement, adding to additional photos of Bella’s surprised and happy face.

“Ok, so I think I finally figured out what’s causing all these babies,” Bass wrote on his own post, joking, “Baby number 473ish coming soon! (Im currently carefully curating this babies Instagram page to be released with ointment line in 2054.)”

The Bachelor and Bachelorette alums met during Bachelor in Paradise Season 3, marrying in June 2017. They welcomed Bella in February 2018.

“Before Bella, Carly would never have called herself nurturing, but afterwards, she is the most loving, caring and selfless mom,” Bass told E! News in 2017. “She is untiring in her maternal love and it’s so, so cool to watch a side of her come out that I’d never seen before.”

Waddell likewise gushed over her husband’s change when becoming the father of a daughter. “I’ve always known Evan as a dad, a boy dad, and it’s really fun and hilarious to watch him as a girl dad,” she shared. “With every fifth outfit change during the day, he always goes, ‘Oh wow! Look at that cute outfit. What a beautiful girl!’ He’s so gentle and loving with her. He was so nervous to even figure out how to wipe a girl, but now he’s an old pro and enjoying every second.”

Photo credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images