‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Carly Waddell Helped Deliver Her Own Baby in ‘Unique’ Birthing Process

Carly Waddell had a special role in the birth of her and husband Evan Bass’ second child, son Charles “Charlie” Wolfe. Three days after the Bachelor in Paradise star welcomed her first son on Nov. 12, she described the “beautiful and unique” delivery process alongside photos of her newly-expanded family.

Waddell kicked off on a humorous note, writing, “Glam details: At the CMAs last night in Nashville, Carly was wearing a custom gown designed by Midtown Medical Center and makeup and hair done at 3am to make sure she was red carpet ready as early as possible, by her own hand. She was accompanied by her husband Evan Bass, [20-month-old daughter] Bella Bass, [Evans’ sons from a previous relationship Liam Bass and Ensley Bass], and new son Charles Wolfe Bass.”

“JK I HAD A BABY THIS WEEK!!!!” she continued. “Baby Charles was born on November 12th at 11:22 am in Nashville, TN. Charles was born quickly, after about 15 minutes of pushing, and came into this world face up (OP to the medical community) with one eye open and one eye closed like a pirate looking directly at me!”

“He literally jumped straight into my arms, because the doctor let me pull him out the rest of the way!” Waddell revealed. “A beautiful and unique delivery.”

Going into the beautiful reasoning behind the name Charles Wolfe, The Bachelor alum wrote, “Charles is a beloved family name on both sides and we wanted to incorporate the name wolf because he was born on a full moon and started howling the second he was born. (Apparently this is a very popular name right now. Which makes my grandfather seem even cooler than he already was!)”

She concluded, “We are so thrilled and in love with our new little addition.”

There was no shortage of well-wishes from Bachelor Nation as she shared the first photos of her family.

The Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez wrote, “Congrats carly!! Sounds like a wonderful experience and it’s a beautiful name.”

Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky added, “Awwwww!!! Congratulations! What a sweet little guy! Congratulations to you and your family!”

Bachelor in Paradise bud Jade Roper added, “Love him already!!! Congrats, Carly! So proud of you!!”

Photo credit: Paul Hebert via Getty Images