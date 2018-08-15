‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Pulls Aside Colton Underwood After ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Breakdown

Colton Underwood’s stay in Paradise has been anything but.

Amid his uncertain relationship with Tia Booth, the former football player fully melted down over his conflicted feelings in Monday’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, prompting a special pep talk from his ex, Bachelorette Becca Kufrin in Tuesday’s episode.

“This whole thing has just brought a lot of feelings back that, to be honest, I had just buried and I didn’t know until I got here,” he told his ex.

“Feelings for Tia or…” Becca questioned.

“No, honestly seeing you is the last thing I expected today, and it sort of messed me up,” he admitted. “I came here not knowing if I was ready to get back out there, not knowing what I wanted to do, and I told Tia, ‘I don’t know what I want yet, so please be patient with me.’ I think what I realized just right now is even when we ended things, I didn’t want anyone else to see me emotional.”

He added that when Becca sent him home after the hometown dates in her season of the ABC dating show, he left most of his questions as to where things went wrong unsaid. But now that he had had time to process things, he wanted Becca to tell him if Tia’s confession that she still harbored feelings for him was part of what caused the Bachelorette to send him home.

“Yes, I saw Tia that day that I sent you home, it wasn’t a conversation though that changed my mind,” she answered. “I just had the other guys I felt stronger in my relationship with and felt they would fit in my life better.”

Part of what has held Colton back in healing from his breakup with Becca is his inability to express his hurt, he said.

“It’s OK to cry, it’s OK to feel things that aren’t always pretty and perfect and don’t be ashamed to let that out,” Becca reassured him. “Because I find it attractive, and I know every girl out there would find it attractive too.”

As for how ready he is to find a partner in Paradise? “I want that. I don’t know right now, honestly I spent a month preparing to be here, trying to be in the right mindset, to be open and honest, but it’s hard.”

In the end, he said he appreciated the closure from Becca, and was dedicated to “be all in with it all.”

But does that mean with Tia?

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

