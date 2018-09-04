‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon Get Engaged in Front of Her Ex

It’s another Paradise engagement! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon may have decided to tie the knot in June, but Monday, Bachelor Nation got to watch the romantic proposal go down on a special three-hour Bachelor in Paradise episode.

Three years after the couple met in Paradise, Haibon got down on one knee for his soon-to-be bride during a surprise proposal — only kind of awkwardly in front of her most recent ex Kevin Wendt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gathering the group of singles looking for love in Paradise together for a beach surprise, host Chris Harrison revealed that The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums weren’t making a cameo in Paradise for a special date, but for a special milestone all their own.

“So guys, this is not the reason Ashley and Jared are here. They’re here for a completely different reason,” Harrison told the group, most of whom looked shocked.

“It’s been two years since this,” Iaconetti told her beau, to which he replied, “Not so bad, huh?”

It was then that he got into his proposal, saying, “Three years ago we met right at this spot. On this very beach. I love you so much … I don’t ever want another day to go by that I don’t kiss you and tell you how beautiful you are and how much you mean to me.”

Kissing her, Haibon continued, “You’d make me the happiest man alive if I had the opportunity to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Obviously overjoyed, Iaconetti agreed, making for another romance-filled moment in Paradise.

But for Wendt, who has been involved in a serious relationship with Astrid Loch throughout this season, the moment threw him into a bit of a tailspin, especially after his accusations earlier in the season of Iaconetti cheating on him with her now-fiancé.

Iaconetti did admit to kissing Haibon while dating Wendt during her Almost Famous podcast with Ben Higgins after her ex’s accusations.

“I’ve always been, like, so open with everyone about my whole love life for the past three and a half years,” she said. “We were open about it because I thought it was a big part of Jared and my story. When Jared did come out about his feelings it was about exactly a month from the start of Bachelor Winter Games. I had been dating Kevin out in the real world for about two weeks.”

Calling the kiss a “moment of passion,” she said the smooch came when Haibon finally confessed his feelings.

“Jared came out with his feelings, and he kissed me in the airport,” she said. “We had mentioned this before, I admitted that I was dating Kevin and Jared kissed me. That is true. And whether you call that cheating, that is up to you, by most definitions it is. It was just one of those moments of passion. He pulled me in and I kissed him back, yes, but I never kissed him again until Kevin and I broke up.”

Iaconetti was confused about what had happened at the time she said, adding, “He kissed me and then I said, ‘I shouldn’t have done that.’ And then I was overwhelmed with the thoughts of, ‘That felt right, but that was kind of like cheating, and I can’t believe I would ever cheat.’”

But she doesn’t have any regrets, she continued, “It was one kiss a month into knowing Kevin with somebody that I had been really in love with for two and a half years,” she said. “People will say that’s cheating and sure, but don’t tell me you wouldn’t have gone through it. I mean, come on guys.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Kinetic Content