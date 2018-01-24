‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Alum Carly Waddell Shows off Bare Baby Bump

Pregnant in Paradise! Bachelor alum Carly Waddell looks ready to pop while baring her baby bump in a new Instagram while revealing that her and husband Evan Bass’ first child is due Feb. 16.

The couple, who met on Bachelor in Paradise, revealed they were expecting in August and revealed their little girl’s name earlier this month. Bass has three sons from a previous relationship.

“Her full name will be Isabella (Bella for short) Evelyn Bass, and we love her so much already!” Waddell captioned a pic taken in the baby’s nursery with her husband. Bass explained that Bella’s middle name is in honor of his grandmother. “She was the best and I hope that our daughter is fierce like her,” he wrote on Instagram.

And it looks like Bella will be coming any day now!

“Oh hey baby (baby due Feb 16th),” Waddell captioned her Instagram photo Tuesday, showing off her belly in a cropped zip sweatshirt and low-slug camo pants.

Waddell and Bass got engaged on the ABC reality spin-off in 2016, with Bass proposing to his future bride in one of the series’ most romantic speeches.

“I want my kids to see a love like we have, and I want them to know an amazing woman like you are,” he told Waddell. “Carly, I wanna chase after the fairy tales, and go on all of the adventures, and find all of the interesting things in this world to explore.… I wanna start a life with you.”

They wed in June 2017 with Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiating.

The two found out they were first expecting on their Mexican honeymoon, Waddell revealed to Entertainment Tonight in August.

“It was a great surprise, it’s a great little miracle,” she said. “We took a pregnancy test in Mexico, and we saw the thing [in Spanish] and were like, ‘What does that even say?’ So we Googled it!’”