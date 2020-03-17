‘Bachelor’ Alum Hannah Ann Sluss Sends Love to Madison Prewett After Peter Weber Breakups

The friendship Bachelor Nation has been waiting for! Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett seem to be on pretty good terms after a difficult end to Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, during which both split from the pilot in subsequent breakups.

After Weber ended his engagement to Sluss to pursue Prewett, from whom he split two days after the intense finale, the two ladies are making sure to support each other on social media, including Prewett’s latest Instagram post. “Well this Monday is a little different.. Also hope everyone is staying safe,” Prewett wrote alongside a photo of herself, to which Sluss replied alongside a heart and kissy emoji, “Cutie.” Prewett then responded with three kissy emojis of her own, stirring up the emotions of Bachelor Nation.

“Here for this friendship,” one person commented, as a second added, “Please be friends! Girl power!!!”

“CAME HERE FOR THIS,” another wrote. “We have no choice but to stan the two ladies who dodged Barb.”

Sluss has made her priorities clear following the end of her engagement to Weber, sharing an optimistic diatribe on Instagram Monday.

“CHOOSE JOY,” she began with a smiley face. “There’s joy inside all of us, we just have to tap into it. Joy causes us to be strong and to overcome. No matter how discouraged you feel, there’s always something we can be grateful for. Choosing to let gratitude be my attitude and joy be my strength everyday. Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy!”

Prewett has also kept things positive on her social media following her split last week from Weber, which came after his mother publicly expressed her dislike for her son’s partner during After the Final Rose.

“So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace,” she wrote.

“As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him,” Madison continued. “I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. [Peter] you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan.”

