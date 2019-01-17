‘Bachelor’ Fans Support Gymnast Aly Raisman After Contestant Demi Burnetts Disses Her

Many fans of The Bachelor aren’t here for Demi Burnett’s criticisms of Colton Underwood‘s ex-girlfriends.

Burnett, 23, has been pretty outspoken in her efforts to pursue Underwood, a 26-year-old former NFL player, on the 23rd season of The Bachelor. On Monday’s episode, she expressed her concerns about his previous relationships and relayed why she would be a good fit for him.

“I think Colton will realize he needs a girl in his life that is more bold and confident and will take a bit more of a dominant role,” the interior designer said. “I think that Colton is looking for a girl that can take charge and take control. Even if he, like, doesn’t know that he’s looking for that, I think that that’s what he needs.”

She added, “I totally think that Colton’s past relationships, they weren’t very aggressive girls, they weren’t very dominant girls and they didn’t work out for him for a reason. I’m the only one who challenges Colton and I excite him and I make him nervous.”

Tia Booth, who briefly dated Underwood during season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, clapped back at Burnett’s statement via Twitter while the episode of the ABC dating show aired. “I scared him into dating me for 3 whole days so idk what’s more dominant than that,” Booth tweeted.

Other #BachelorNation fans sounded off in defense of another one of Underwood’s girlfriends who they believe is as confident as they come: Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, whom he dated from August 2016 to April 2017.

“Um… what does Demi know about his past relationships? publicly both Becca [Kufrin] and Aly Raisman are amazing women that challenge him,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Are we gonna mention … [Aly Raisman]?? Like an all-time strong woman,” another wrote.

“Aly Raisman is a strong, dominant goddess,” another wrote.

Many pointed out the gold medalist’s role in sending Team USA doctor Larry Nassar, who was accused and convicted of sexual misconduct in February, to federal prison for life. Raisman read a victim statement at his sentencing hearing and also gave an empowering speech at the ESPY Awards in July while standing alongside other sexual assault survivors.

“Demi can’t say that Colton has never dated anyone as bold or confident as her when Aly Raisman helped to take down one of the biggest sexual predators this world has ever seen,” one person tweeted on Tuesday.

Another chimed in, “Colton dated Aly Raisman, who’s shown she has tremendous strength, so Demi is clearly wrong [as f—].”

Underwood opened up about his mostly private relationship (and break-up) with Raisman during a recent episode of The Lady Gang podcast.

“I wouldn’t say it was on the show. I would say it was my first love,” he said on the show when asked about his worst heartbreak. “While it was confusing and hard in the beginning, it also taught me a lot about myself, what I need, what I want, what I can do better in a relationship. It was, like, a big growing, a big step for me. It was really tough.”

He was respectful of his 24-year-old ex over the summer, when he told Us Weekly, “To be very candid about it, she’s going through enough right now. She doesn’t deserve to be in this at all. I have so much love and respect for Aly and the voice that she is and the role model that she is for every young woman out there.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.