‘Bachelor’ Alum Erica Rose Pregnant With Second Child

Bachelor Nation is about to get a new member!

Erica Rose is pregnant with her and husband Charles Sanders’ first child together, who will join her 1-year-old daughter Holland from a previous relationship.

The reality TV personality, who first competed on Prince Lorenzo Borghese’s season of The Bachelor in 2006, also appeared on two seasons of Bachelor Pad in 2011 and 2012.

“We are so excited to be expanding our family!” Rose told E! News Thursday. “I know that Holland will love being a big sister and having a new best friend for life. I love being a mom and making babies lol! Charles has shown that he will be a great dad by the way he treats Holland.”

Rose and her baby bump also posed for a photo with Sanders and Holland shared to Instagram on Thursday.

“So happy to announce we are becoming a family of four! Holland will be a big sis. Our baby is coming in August,” the soon-to-be-new-mom wrote.

In December of last year, Rose and Sanders tied the knot during a beautiful ceremony in Houston, Texas. Former Bachelor contestants in attendance included Prince Lorenzo, Vienna Girardi, Renee Simlak, and AshLee Frazier Williams.

Three months before, Sanders had asked Rose to marry him during a romantic proposal at Holland’s birthday party.

The reality personality told E! News at the time, “We got engaged today at the zoo at my daughters first birthday! Charles proposed in front of all our friends and family asked Holland’s permission. He didn’t want to take attention away from Holland but wanted all of our family and friends to be there so he took me outside and did it, and then we came back in and did her birthday cake and put a baby diamond ring on there for her.”

Rose continued, “He is so amazing with Holland and it meant so much to me that he asked her permission to marry me too and presented her with her own tiny diamond ring.”

The couple had known each other for quite a while before their relationship turned romantic. “Charles and I have known each other since high school, he moved back to Houston from Miami around the same time [as I did],” she told E! after their engagement. “We ran into each other at one of our family’s charity events for a Kentucky derby party and we literally have been inseparable since.”

The ABC personality said things have been fantastic since their first date.

She said, “After our first date we never spent a night apart. It feels so good to find true love, especially with someone I’ve known half my life but never thought about that way.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@ericatherose