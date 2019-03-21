‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwoods Pens Sweet Message to ‘Future Wife’ Cassie Randolph After Season Finale

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph may have emerged from his season of The Bachelor without an engagement, but that doesn’t mean the couple doesn’t have marriage on their minds.

Shortly after the two got back together following a dramatic breakup — and fence jump — on Tuesday’s season finale of the ABC dating show, the former NFL player took to Instagram to share an intimate photo of the two in bed with a sweet message.

“Whatever I write will never fully articulate the feelings I have for you,” he wrote in the caption. “You are the most incredible person whom I have ever met, you have the kindest soul and the sweetest heart. You changed my life for the better and made this year the best year of my life.”

He continued of their future, “I can’t wait for our adventures ahead… I have my best friend. I have my girlfriend. I have my future fiancé (sic). I have my future wife. But most importantly I have you. Let’s do this thing they call life… together… forever. I love you [Cassie Randolph].”

After Cassie left Colton heartbroken due to her doubts about getting engaged so soon, The Bachelor‘s leading man took an unconventional route to love, breaking up with Cassie’s fellow finalists Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams before begging the speech pathologist to take him back.

Admitting she had been second guessing his relationships with the other women when deciding to end their relationship, Cassie decided to take Colton back, but only if he agreed to take things “day by day” with her.

On the After the Final Rose special, the two confirmed they were “super in love,” but not engaged just yet.

“It’s definitely something we’ve talked about,” Cassie said when asked about a possible proposal.

She continued of their unconventional journey, “I don’t regret anything that happened, because it got me where I am now, and I’m so happy, and we’re so happy together. At the same time, looking back, I know I felt a certain way towards him, and I didn’t say it, so I’m giving myself another chance.”

As for whether Colton remains a virgin to this day, he told host Chris Harrison coyly, “I will say, heading into the Fantasy Suites, I wasn’t thinking about anything but fighting for our relationship. And I know I’ve been very open and candid about my virginity, but since there are two of us now in this relationship, this is something we’re going to keep to ourselves.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Colton Underwood