‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood ‘Very Close’ With Ex Becca Kufrin, Her Fiance Garrett Yrigoyen

Before he was The Bachelor, Colton Underwood competed on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, with Kufrin ultimately choosing her fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen as the show’s winner.

Around one year after Kufrin’s season aired, the trio are now good friends, with Underwood even preparing to host Kufrin and Yrigoyen at his home.

“She just moved to San Diego with Garrett recently,” Underwood told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 23. “I’m having some people over next week, and I invited her and Garrett over. I’m very close with both of them. They’re awesome people.”

Kufrin had previously dished on her relationship with Underwood in May, telling Us that they have remained friends since her season of the ABC show.

“We’re actually really close. We keep in touch,” she said. “I think it’s an easy dynamic. I think people think it’s weird to stay friends with people you’ve dated, but it’s been fine for us. We’ve stayed close with him since my season ended.”

“I just think it’s like a dynamic after the show that not a lot of people realize,” Underwood added at the time. “You just go through something unique and then, you know, Garrett and I got along great. So it’s just a friendship!”

Kufrin also shared that she and her fiancé “check in” on Underwood’s girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, who he picked as the winner of his season of The Bachelor. As for whether Underwood and Randolph are a good fit, Kufrin replied in the affirmative.

“I think so, yeah!” she said. “I haven’t seen them interact, like, face-to-face all that often, but he seems happy and they seem good and they’re living in the same area now, which I think is working for them.”

Underwood recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight and revealed that his girlfriend actually influenced his pick for who he thinks should be the next Bachelor.

“After following social media, I still like Peter, and I still want Peter to be Bachelor because Cass said he was cute, so let’s get him off the market,” he joked. “But Tyler has a lot of qualities that a Bachelor needs.”

The former NFL player was referencing current Bachelorette contestants Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron, the former of whom has become less popular after his ex-girlfriend came forward and alleged that he broke up with her in order to appear on the show. Contestant Mike Johnson has also become a fan-favorite, and should he be chosen as the next series lead, he would be the first black Bachelor the show has ever had.

Photo Credit: Getty / Albert L. Ortega