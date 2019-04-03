‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Ripped by Social Media for Comparison Between Periods and ‘S—’

Bachelor Colton Underwood is getting ripped by social media users over his comparison between periods and “s—.”

Us Weekly reports that 27-year-old Underwood appeared on E!’s LadyGang talk show, and during their “Ask Me Anything” segment the topic of periods came up.

LadyGang co-host Keltie Knight asked Underwood is he notices if his girlfriend is “wearing a cute underwear or, like, a period underwear.” The reality TV star seemed confused, so Becca Tobin proceeded to explain that “girls have special underwear that’s designated for your time of the month.”

“You keep ’em around? Buy new underwear! Throw them away,” Underwood replied, apparently disgusted with the notion.

Former football player Jac Vanek told Underwood that he was “wasteful” if her threw out his underwear when they’re dirty, to which he responded, “I, as a husband and a boyfriend, will go buy you new underwear. That is so gross! So if you s— your pants, are you gonna just wash them? No, you’re throwing them away.”

Knight then somewhat jokingly fired back at him, “It’s not s—, it’s flesh of my womb.”

The LadyGang hosts were not the only people to take issue with Underwood’s reaction to period underwear, as many social media users also chided the ex-footballer.

If my husband had talked about my period about being “disgusting” ,like @colton, before we got married I would’ve reconsidered (unless we were in Elementary school at the time), it is not ok to makes us feel embarrassed about how WE choose to handle OUR menstruation. — Codi Walker-Phillips (@codi_walker) April 3, 2019

“[Colton Underwood] compared having your period leak in your underwear to s—ing your pants,” one person wrote. “This is why I’m forever grateful my boyfriend grew up with 4 sisters so he’s not an ignoramus.”

“I’m sorry, but you talking about women’s periods is disgusting.. my husband goes to the store to buy me tampons because he’s not an embarrassed 12-year-old,” another Twitter user said.

Can you fucking not, Colton? 1. Pooping your pants is not the same thing as a period.

2. There is nothing gross about periods

3. Buying underwear every month is not attainable for most people. https://t.co/VdOGvDytwD — Daniela (@DanielaEspo) April 3, 2019

At this time, Underwood does not appear to have commented on the controversy and backlash.