‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Responds to Social Media Frenzy Over His ‘6th Toe’

Colton Underwood has officially shot down accusations that he is the “six-toed bandit” of Bachelor in Paradise after followers saw something funky in girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s latest Instagram of the couple. The Bachelor alum took to Twitter with a bizarre refutation Friday after reports surfaced that fans were speculating about how many toes he has on his left foot.

This notification rang in at dinner tonight… What?! I’d like to make a formal announcement that I do not have 6 toes. pic.twitter.com/V0PQeZIwJQ — Colton Underwood (@colton) August 23, 2019

Sharing a screenshot of a tweet about the story, Underwood wrote, “What?! I’d like to make a formal announcement that I do not have 6 toes.”

After Bachelor in Paradise had a short segment earlier this month in which the cast member were trying to track down the source of what appeared to be a six-toed footprint, fans zeroed in on Underwood’s strange-looking foot in Randolph’s photo of the couple on a boat in Bermuda.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassie Randolph (@cassierandolph) on Aug 21, 2019 at 3:14pm PDT

“Missing this place and this guy a little extra today,” she sweetly captioned the snap.

The comments didn’t quite reflect the tone of the caption, with one writing, “I thought Colton had 6 toes for a second.”

“It’s Colton’s foot this time!” another added. “He may be the 6th toed person in Paradise!”

Even Randolph got in on the fun, commenting alongside several laughing emojis, “Is that a 6th toe i see?”

Underwood might not have made an official Paradise appearance yet, but he’s been weighing in on the drama between Blake Horstmann and ex Caelynn Miller-Keyes over their hookup at Stagecoach Music Festival and subsequent text leaks.

“I think they both will admit that,” Underwood told PEOPLE of his friends making mistakes. “They both could have handled the situation much better. I’ve been in situations that I could have handled [better] or I said the wrong thing — that’s when you live and you learn. I hope that they both have lived and they have learned through this moment.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

