‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood ‘So Proud’ of Girlfriend Cassie Randolph After Finale

Bachelor star Colton Underwood says that he is “so proud” of his girlfriend Cassie Randolph after the show’s recent season finale.

Taking to Instagram, Underwood shared a photo of the two of them and gushed over Randolph in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m proud of you. Throughout this whirlwind of a last week you have balanced so much… from spending all 5 hours on the plane working on school work to staying up late to take quizzes with the flu…you continue to work hard and deserve everything this world has to offer,” he wrote.

Many of Underwood’s followers have since commented on the post, with one saying, “Colton you have not stopped smiling since you have her the final rose! Congrats on following your heart!”

“I love you two together! Love looks good on both of you,” another person wrote. “Wishing you a lifetime of happiness.”

Thank you for this. Sometimes we forget that you guys are real people with real lives,” someone else commented.

“Colton you deserve Love you’ve waited this long and the woman of your dreams was there waiting to be selected,” one other user stated.

Underwood and Randolph have had quite the ups and downs, with Randolph initially walking away from the show after telling Underwood that she couldn’t be with him.

This led to what is maybe one of the most dramatic moments ever on the Bachelor, when a heartbroken Underwood ran away from the cameras and jumped over a fence. He later opened up about the moment and why he chose to run.

“Just because you’re the Bachelor doesn’t mean you’re protected from heartbreak or you’re automatically guaranteed a relationship at the end of this,” he said.

“It caught me off guard, and I fought for it with everything that I had. I throw out every unwritten rule of The Bachelor that there is — you’ve never seen a Bachelor say, ‘Hey, it’s you,’ when other women are still there,” Underwood added. “You see the fight, so it was tough; it was hard.”

“While you guys get to see this TV show, this is my life,” he also said. “So I’m not going to make a rash decision, and I’m not going to do something that is going to have an impact on the rest of my life unless I’m sure about it.”

In the end, Underwood opted not to choose either of the two remaining contestants and he and Randolph worked things out.