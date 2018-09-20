New ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Meets First 3 Contestants

Bachelor star Colton Underwood has meet three of the women in the running to become his wife! The former NFL player got a sneak peek at some of the ladies competing for his heart in an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, as did America.

Sydney, Annie and Katie were the first contestants for the new season of the ABC dating show to be revealed, with the network typically announcing the full line-up about a week before the season’s January premiere.

Underwood got to know a little bit about the three during a show DeGeneres designed called “Know or Go,” during which she and the reality personality asked the women questions, but if she got them wrong, faced falling through the floor into a pit. Annie, who captured Underwood’s attention with her love of dogs, ended up winning the game.

Coming from a stint on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette and a time on Bachelor in Paradise, Underwood opened up to DeGeneres about how his experiences on reality TV have helped him get ready to potentially get engaged on this season of The Bachelor.

“I know how it was to go through Bachelorette and go through Paradise and know how good it was for me to continue to grow,” he said. “So I knew the experience I had prior to it, and I was super excited because it’s helped me grow as a person.”

When asked about the Fantasy Suite dates in his season, the avowed virgin said he was open to the private dates themselves, but was cagey when it came to the sex of the matter.

“I’m looking forward to the Fantasy Suites because you could do more in the Fantasy Suites than just have sex,” he told DeGeneres. “We could play board games. We could hang out.”

And while his relationship with Tia Booth on Paradise had many members of Bachelor Nation claiming he wasn’t ready to settle down during his time on the dating show, Underwood told the talk show host that he was hoping to get a wife and kids out of his time on reality television.

“I’m so excited to not only meet my fiancee and my wife, but to [also meet] the mother of my children and someone I want to spend the rest of my life with,” he said. “I feel like I was born to be a dad, so I’m literally super excited for this.”

The Bachelor returns to ABC in January 2019.

Photo credit: YouTube/The Ellen DeGeneres Show