‘Bachelor’ Couple Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe Are Ready for Second Child

Looks like there might soon be a new member of Bachelor Nation, as fan favorite couple Catherine Giudici and and Sean Lowe plan for baby number two.

The couple, who met on season 17 of The Bachelor, already has one child — 15-month-old Samuel — but “have talked” about preparing for another, they told Us Weekly.

Giudici told the outlet that ideally she’d like her children to be two years apart, but admits that she and her husband are “cutting it close” and that the nursery is “pretty set” for a second baby.

Right now, however, the two are focusing on their son, who is quickly growing into a rambunctious toddler.

“He’s running everywhere,” Lowe said. “He’s starting to say words, which is exciting!”

But does Samuel know that he might soon become a big brother?

“He has no idea,” the 31-year-old mother said. “He does like the dog, though!”

The former Bachelor jumped in adding, “He loves our dog, so let’s hope he loves the next kid.”

The reality TV alums are one of the few couples from The Bachelor to make it after the cameras stop rolling.

After falling in love on screen, the couple kept their romance going, marrying in a Santa Barbara ceremony in 2014 and moving to Dallas, Texas soon after.