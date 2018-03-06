Becca Kufrin Posts Savage Tweet After ‘Bachelor’ Breakup: ‘Deep Down, I Knew’

Becca Kufrin’s hindsight is 20/20!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. ended his engagement with the 27-year-old Minnesota native on Monday’s shocking finale of The Bachelor in favor of runner-up Lauren Burnham, calling in producers to film Becca’s reaction live.

While she will come face to face with her ex in Tuesday’s live After the Final Rose special, airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, Becca was able to muster up some humor on Twitter beforehand.

“Deep down, I knew,” she wrote, tweeting a cast photo from the first night of The Bachelor filming. She then zoomed in on her face in the back row, where she wasn’t quite smiling.

During Monday’s After the Final Rose special, Becca opened up about how she was able to keep her cool during the breakup, refraining from any kind of violent outburst when Arie came to ask her if she was “OK” minutes after crushing her hopes for a future with him.

“When it all happened, I feel like I kind of blacked out and so much was going through my mind, but I couldn’t take it all in or focus on what I wanted to say,” she told host Chris Harrison. “So to watch that back now … of course, I had feelings for him and I loved him, so it’s a hard heartbreak.”

“I was sad. I stayed in L.A. for a few days and cried for probably four days straight and grieved the loss of that relationship and the future that I thought we were going to have,” Becca continued. “I am angry at times. I feel betrayed a lot of the time just because I feel like I was lied to for so long.”

And despite fans taking to social media to criticize the show, with former maligned Bachelor cast member Ben Higgins tweeting, “How did this breakup end up on camera? Seems like a private conversation. We don’t belong in this conversation…” Harrison stands by the producers’ decision to air the breakup unedited.

“There was no way Arie was going to do this and look great. In my opinion, you don’t get to just tell the fairytales,” he said.

“That was wild,” he added, according to PEOPLE. “16 years of this and that was breathtaking. It’s going to take a little bit of time to process all of that even for myself.”

The drama continues on After the Final Rose on ABC Tuesday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET.