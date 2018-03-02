‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Couples That Stood the Test of Time

For shows all about looking for true love, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have a pretty abysmal track record when it comes to couples that stand the test of time.

But for all the many Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell pairs, there’s still a few Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter love stories that give contestants hope that they, too, could find forever love on reality TV.

Videos by PopCulture.com

And with Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season finale (airing on ABC Monday, March 5, at 8 p.m. ET) promising to be drama-filled and controversial, Bachelor Nation might need a reminder that sometimes, contestants are there for the “right reasons.”

Keep scrolling to see which Bachelor and Bachelorette couples are still going strong today.

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici met and got engaged during The Bachelor season 17, which aired in 2013. On Jan. 26, 2014, the two tied the knot, and almost two years later, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Samuel. Now, the couple is waiting on their second baby together.

Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter

One of the OG Bachelor Nation couples, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter met on season one of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2003. Sutter got down on one knee for Rehn at the end of the season, who finally walked down the aisle on Dec. 6, 2003. Almost two decades later, the couple is still married and have two children together named Max and Blakesley.

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum fell in love and got engaged during season 7 of The Bachelorette. Bachelor Nation looked on as the couple married in December 2012 in a televised ceremony, and they are still married with two children. Their first child, named Fordham, was born in September 2014. Their second, named Essex, was born in November 2016.

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried fell in love during the ninth season of The Bachelorette. Siegfried popped the question in during the season finale, and the pair has been together ever since. They tied the knot on Jan. 18, 2015 and welcomed their first child, named Asher, a year later.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth met and fell in love in season 11 of The Bachelorette. The couple got engaged in the finale and are still going strong three years later.

Joelle ‘JoJo’ Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

In more recent Bachelor Nation history, Jordan Rodgers proposed to JoJo Fletcher in the season 12 finale of The Bachelorette almost two years ago. The pair are still engaged, and look to be having plenty of adventures on Instagram.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

The most recent Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, fell in love with Bryan Abasolo in season 13 of the ABC dating show, which aired in 2017. Despite a dramatic confession of feelings for runner-up Peter Kraus, Lindsay chose Abasolo to win the competition, and he proposed during the season finale. The two are still engaged now.

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass

They might not have found love on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, but Paradise proved to be just that for Waddell and Bass. Despite a rocky start to their relationship, the couple tied the knot in a televised ceremony in June 2017 and welcomed their first daughter together, Isabella, on Feb. 15, 2018.

Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney

After season 13 of The Bachelor, Jason Mesnick wasn’t the most popular guy in Bachelor Nation, having picked Melissa Rycroft before breaking up her to instead date the runner-up, Molly Malaney.

But it appears Mesnick made the right choice. He and Malaney tied the knot in 2010 in a televised ceremony, and Molly took on the role of stepmother to Jason’s son Ty. In 2013, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Riley, together, and the couple remains together.