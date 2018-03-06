Fans Are Calling Arie Luyendyk Jr. the Worst Bachelor of All Time After That Finale

Fans are livid with Arie Luyendyk Jr. after Monday’s Bachelor finale.

The 36-year-old race car driver got down on one knee for Becca Kufrin in the actual Bachelor finale, but was revealed in the After the Final Rose special to have left his fiancé almost immediately for runner-up Lauren Burnham.

“After Peru, we talked about moving to Arizona and what our lives would be like after this,” Arie said in a confessional. “But sometimes when I’m doing these little getaways with Becca, what they would be like with Lauren.”

“I go to bed and I think about Lauren, I wake up and I think about Lauren,” he continued.

With Becca, Arie said he feels “an immense amount of guilt” because he’s putting her second.

“It kills me going back on that, but I have to follow my heart,” he said, adding he can’t be “half in a relationship.”

“I know this is not going to be a popular decision,” he continued, “but it’s worth it for me, because I love Lauren.”

Host Chris Harrison claims this has made him the “most controversial Bachelor of all time,” but threw in that Arie insists his betrayal was done in the pursuit of love.

Bachelor Nation wasn’t so sure, and let their thoughts be known on Twitter.

It’s emotionally manipulative to put someone through a “happy couple update” to just trap her into a “I’m dumping you” television segment and one of the lowest moments of the show’s history #TheBachelor — Kristin (@Kristin_Stahlke) March 6, 2018

To break up with someone is one thing, but to do it like this on camera when she has no clue is absolutely horrifying. #TheBachelor — Chantal Nicole H (@ChantalHMusic) March 6, 2018

Why would you tell Chris Harrison you are breaking up with your fiancée BEFORE you tell her!!!???#TheBachelor #chasingfame grrrrr…. — Sarah Hockenbury (@sereniecristini) March 6, 2018

The fact that Arie doesn’t have the decency to break up with Becca without cameras present speaks A LOT to his character. #TheBachelor #TheBachelorFinale — Baby C. Otterz (@babyseaotters) March 6, 2018

Congratulations, Arie. Bachelor nation hates you even more than they already did. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/BIzGCpn9Fp — Dezi (@dezi0630) March 6, 2018

The second half of the After the Final Rose special airs Tuesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC