‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. Gushes Over Pregnant Lauren Burnham on Eve of Hawaii Wedding

There are wedding bells ringing in Bachelor Nation!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are tying the knot on Saturday and the former Bachelor was feeling reflective on the eve of his nuptials.

The racecar driver shared a photo of his bride-to-be on Instagram with an emotional message. In the colorful snap, the couple embraces in front of Hawaii’s breathtaking scenery, complete with a rainbow and ocean view.

“Life with you is all sunsets and rainbows ❤️ We’re getting married tomorrow!” he captioned the photo.

In a second photo, the couple shares a kiss as the wind blows Burnham’s white dress.

The couple is set to marry at Haiku Mill in Maui on Saturday, Jan. 19, according to People. They became engaged after a rocky ending to Luyendyk’s Bachelor season that saw him become a villain as he broke off his engagement with Becca Kufrin to settle down with Burnham. By the time he popped the question to his now-fiance on The Bachelor’s After the Final Rose special, he had plenty of haters in Bachelor Nation.

That hasn’t stopped the couple from seeking out their happy ending.

“Love is not always perfect,” Luyendyk explained to People. “Everyone finds each other in a different way. It’s not always a fairy tale, but as long as Lauren and I have each other, we’re happy.”

Their beach wedding isn’t the only thing they have to celebrate as 2019 kicks off.

The couple is expecting a baby girl together who is due in June. After their gender reveal, Burnham dished that she was secretly hoping for a girl.

“I was really nervous to be a boy mom because I just don’t know that I can relate as well, being a woman relating to a little boy,” she admitted after dropping the big news. “I have a little brother, and he’s so sweet and I love him to death, but sometimes I don’t really understand why he acts that way he does. I’m feeling a lot more confident in being able to be a girl mom first!”

Before they left for the trip Luyendyk shared a photo of Burnham in a bathing suit as she packed for her trip with her baby bump showing.

“Have you ever seen anything more beautiful? 😍 Packing for Hawaii!!!!” he captioned the glowing photo.

The next season of The Bachelor, starring Bachelorette Season 14 contestant Colton Underwood, airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.