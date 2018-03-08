‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Troubled Past Resurfaces

The Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s brush with the law is coming back to haunt him.

A decade-old mugshot from the 36-year-old race car driver’s 2008 arrest has resurfaced online after Luyendyk became the most hated man in Bachelor Nation following Monday’s dramatic season finale.

Luyendyk was arrested in October 2008 for driving with a suspended license in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail. He was also ticketed for multiple traffic violations, including speeding, failure to obey a traffic signal, unsafe lane changing and for failing to provide proof of insurance.

The racer-turned-real estate agent went from boring Bachelor to Bachelor Nation enemy number one this week during his season’s finale.

After breaking off his engagement to Becca Kufrin during 40 minutes of excruciating uncut footage, he immediately turned around to get back with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

He has since claimed that the airing of the unedited footage, which he claims not to have watched, was “unfair” to him to Entertainment Tonight.

“I just wanted there to be no questions on that breakup. I know that it’s a very public relationship, and I think that doing that on camera would just let everyone know that that decision was solely mine, and it told the story of how I ended up here, with her,” he explained.

“The way the breakup was shown, I think, in its unedited version, was a little unfair to me,” Luyendyk added. “But what can you do?”

Luyendyk then proposed to Burnham onstage, earning many side eyes from former contestants and fans alike.

“The best decision was running back to you,” Luyendyk told Burnham before dropping to one knee. “You have showed me a love that is patient, a love that is kind. I should have done this a long time ago.”

Luckily for the jilted Kufrin, she will get another chance at finding love on television, with host Chris Harrison announcing Tuesday she will become the next Bachelorette.

“Once I got past the initial heartbreak, at the end of the day the show is about finding love,” she said at the time. “I have so much love to give, so hard yes all around.”

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on May 28. Get to know five of Kufrin’s men here.

