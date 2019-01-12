‘Bachelor’ Alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Reveal Gender of First Baby in Photo Shoot

The Bachelor couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham revealed the gender of their first baby during a photo shoot for Us Weekly on Friday.

During the interview, Burnham, 27, let it slip that she and the once-hated Luyendyk are expecting a baby girl, whom they are expecting in June.

“I think, to be honest, in the beginning we were both hoping that we were having a girl,” Burnham told the magazine.

She later said the couple was convinced they were having a boy after she took an early gender test online at 10 weeks. However, her doctor suggested she had an ultrasound at 15 weeks, and learned they are actually having a girl.

“I was very quiet. The ultrasound tech says, ‘Well. I’m about 98 percent.’ So I still wasn’t convinced after the first time we saw it,” Luyendyk, 37, said. “We went back to the doctor, went back a few other times and just went back for our anatomy scan. It’s definitely a girl!”

Burnham said she feels more comfortable becoming the mom of a baby girl since she feels she would have trouble raising a boy.

“I was really nervous to be a boy mom because I just don’t know that I can relate as well, being a woman relating to a little boy,” she told Us Weekly. “I have a little brother, and he’s so sweet and I love him to death, but sometimes I don’t really understand why he acts that way he does. I’m feeling a lot more confident in being able to be a girl mom first!”

Luyendyk and Burnham met during The Bachelor Season 22 and got engaged after a controversial finale. Luyendyk gave the final rose to Becca Kufrin, but he told Kufrin he was still in love with Burnham. During the After The Final Rose special, Luyendyk proposed to Burnham, and the two will be getting married on Jan. 12 in Hawaii. Kufrin later starred in The Bachelorette Season 14, which ended with Garrett Yrigoyen becoming her fiance.

Burnham and Luyendyk announced they are expecting their first child in November. They said Burnham took a pregnancy test seven times before she was convinced.

“Lauren took all of them and they were all positive,” Luyendyk said. “We weren’t trying, but we are so excited. It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives.”

The couple might not have a name picked out yet, but Burnham recently told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s podcast Almost Famous the names they will not use.

“No Arie Jr. Jr.,” Burnham said. “If it’s a boy, no Jr. Jr. And [if it’s a girl], no Ariel.”

The next season of The Bachelor, starring Bachelorette Season 14 contestant Colton Underwood, begins on Monday, Jan. 7 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.