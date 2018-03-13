‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Mom Has Never Seen Him Happier Than With Lauren Burnham

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham may not have started off their engagement on the best foot, but the Bachelor couple is apparently happier than ever now that they’re together.

After revealing that the couple had “officially fled the country” for Iceland amid their Bachelor Nation controversy, Luyendyk Jr. posted a photo of the two cuddling up near a gorgeous waterfall in Reykjavík, Iceland on Instagram. Previous to their international trip, the couple has been spotted at a New York City sushi restaurant as well as the first race of the IndyCar season in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Posted this because I sent this to my mom and she said she’s never seen me happier,” he captioned the photo. “So much beauty here in Iceland including this one.”

The couple fell in love during their stint on The Bachelor, but when it came time to make a decision as to whom he would propose, Luyendyk Jr. chose to get down on one knee for the other finalist, Becca Kufrin.

But just a few weeks later, the race car driver realized he had made a mistake, and blindsided Kufrin by breaking off their engagement on national TV to get back together with Burnham.

During last week’s After the Final Rose special, the couple made their love official with a 3.6-carat Neil Lane diamond ring.

And Burnham has revealed she doesn’t resent her fiancé sending her home initially.

“I totally respect his decision to follow his heart,” Burnham told PEOPLE this week. “I don’t blame him for it, and I think it’s made us stronger in the end.”

And the two are already thinking ahead, planning for their wedding almost immediately after making the decision to tie the knot.

“We’re both very excited about marriage and starting a family,” Burnham revealed, adding that she would be moving to Scottsdale, Arizona, to settle down with her new fiancé.

Luyendyk Jr., meanwhile, revealed that since they got back together, they haven’t gone longer than a week without seeing one another.

“We tell each other we love each other 1,000 times a day,” he added.

As for Kufrin, while being dumped on national TV was “embarrassing,” the jilted Bachelor contestant will get another chance at love, this time as the star of The Bachelorette, which premieres May 28 on ABC.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @ariejr