Arie Luyendyk Jr. Confronted by ‘Bachelor’ Contestant: ‘I Know What You Did’

Bachelor Nation is waiting for the other shoe (or should we say rose) to drop after Arie Luyendyk Jr. faced a cryptic confrontation during the Women Tell All special Sunday evening.

It’s not clear what Caroline Luddy meant when she came at the Bachelor during his segment of the two-hour special: “I know what you did and I don’t know how you could do that,” she said angrily, “and I just really don’t understand…but I really hope you found what you’re looking for.”

But why did Caroline call Arie out? Her friendship with the other women in the series.

The realtor told E! News she really bonded with her fellow contestants, saying, “I left this with amazing women who are going to be friends for like, there are bridesmaids-status friends here.”

“I had envisioned this Tell All for a long time and how it would go down and then obviously life happened and s— happened,” Caroline said after confronting Arie, “And so for me, I was really close with a lot of the girls in the house, especially a few that remained at the end. For me, it was a no-brainer, I needed to have that best friend moment, where you’re like, ‘Hey, I know what you did, screw you.’ We all wish we could have that moment for our friends and for ourselves. I never got close enough to him to have it be about me.”

And while Caroline can’t say what happens at the end of the season with Arie and the final three women — Becca Kufrin, Lauren Burnham and Kendall Long — she said she was “furious” when she learned what the race car driver did.

“I had heard a little rumor along the way,” Caroline said, adding she didn’t think it could be true at the time. “I then called and I had gotten that confirmation and I was furious, honestly. You’ll see why. I’m heartbroken the way things went down, the way he handled it. I think it could’ve been handled much better and it wasn’t.”

But on stage, Arie didn’t really address Caroline’s comments in depth, just saying, “I think that will play out in the weeks to come.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

