‘The Bachelor’ Alum Whitney Bischoff Pregnant With First Child

There's a baby on the way for former Bachelor contestant Whitney Bischoff.

On Tuesday, Bischoff took to Instagram to announce that she and husband Ricky Angel are expecting their first child together, the couple 7-months along with a baby boy set to arrive sometime in May.

"Sorry I've been MIA, I've been busy growing a little angel for the past 7 months. We are so excited to welcome our little man in May. As you can tell, Lillie can't wait to be a big sis!" Bischoff captioned a photo of herself cradling her baby bump as Angel read from a book titled Dada. "Thank you [London Walder Interior Design] for helping us create the coziest space for our little one."

(Photo: Instagram / @whitb624)

The baby news was met with congratulatory messages from Bachelor alums, who took to the comments sections to share their excitement.

"[Oh my God] congrats!!! To you and Ricky! Can't wait for you to bring an 'Angel into the world," Andi Dorfman, who appeared on The Bachelorette in 2014, wrote.

"It's just the best thing ever!!!! I can't wait to meet him Whit," The Bachelor Season 2 and Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 2 and 3 contestant Carly Waddell added. "Can Bella call dibs on him now for a husband????... also YOURE LITERALLY GLOWING."

"I just liked this 6 times and then cried," Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote. "I MEAN IVE KNOWN FOR A WHILE BUT THIS PICCCCCC."

"YAY!! Congratulations Whitney you are going to be such a wonderful mom!" former Bachelor executive producer Elan Gale commented.

Bischoff and Angel tied the knot in October of 2017 after having first met in 2015 on the dating website Bumble. The ceremony, held at the luxury Wequassett Resort on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, was attended by a number of Bachelor alums, including Bristowe and her then-fiancé Shawn Booth and Wadell and husband Evan Bass.

Prior to their relationship, Bischoff had been engaged to former Bachelor Chris Soules, who was the star of The Bachelor Season 19. Following their split in May of 2015, she said that she immediately knew that Angel was the one after they first met.

"As soon as I met Ricky, I knew," Bischoff previously said of the beginnings of their relationship. "I was in a very raw emotional state after my breakup. And I could be myself with him. I didn't feel like I needed to put on a facade. I felt back to normal. It was a very refreshing feeling."

Baby Bischoff will be among a number of babies set join Bachelor Nation in 2019.