‘Bachelor’ Alum Tenley Molzahn Is Engaged

Former Bachelor universe contestant, Tenley Molzahn has announced her engagement to boyfriend, Taylor Leopold.

The Oregon native took to Instagram on Saturday to sharing the exciting news with her fans and followers.

“THIS IS HAPPENING!!! Last night I said yes to spending forever with him!” Molzhan wrote alongside a sweet photo of herself and Leopold. “My heart is gushing with happiness and excitement & I can’t stop thinking of how good God is!!!”

Molzahn went on to write that Leopold was the “answer” to some of her heart’s greatest prayers and deepest desires.

“… that you have chosen me, and that we really get to do this, my heart is full of praise!” she gushed. “God’s Love and faithfulness has always been true to me, but since the day I met you, I truly believed that God had all along been letting me find my way to you.”

In an interview with Us Weekly in 2016, Molzahn opened up her “gorgeous” Leopold, a product-line manager for a sandal company. The two were introduced to one another through a mutual friend.

“I had the best first date of my life with him and in that minute of just meeting him I knew there was something really special about him,” she told Us, adding her now fiancé had no idea about her reality TV past when they first met, revealing it was strange for him.

“He didn’t know me from The Bachelor, which is really really cool,” she said, admitting he had no real interest in watching older episodes of the ABC dating show.

Fans and viewers of the ABC reality series might remember Molzahn competing for Jake Pavelka’s love on season 14 of The Bachelor in 2010, where she placed second. She later went on to star on the first season of Bachelor Pad, where she met and dated Bachelorette alum Kiptyn Locke, before the pair split in 2014.

She also appeared on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015.