'Bachelor' Alum Demi Burnett Apologizes for Sporting Confederate Flag Jacket

Former Bachelor star Demi Burnett has come forward to apologize for wearing a confederate flag jacket. The Yeezy jacket was given to her by her ex-boyfriend's dad, and she said at the time she had no idea the weight the confederate flag held, she thought wearing a Yeezy jacket, made by Kanye West, was "cool." However, after a resurfaced photo of her supporting the attire was brought to light, she took to social media to apologize.

"F— it. People are telling me I shouldn't say anything, I'm going to say something about this," she started her video according to Us Weekly. "So there's been this picture that's been resurfaced of me wearing a jacket that had a Confederate flag on it. That jacket was given to me by my ex, his dad actually gave it to me, and I had no idea the weight that the Confederate flag held whenever I was wearing it. And I just wore it for that one night, and it was a Yeezy jacket. I thought it was so cool. I was like, 'Yeah, Yeezy.' And I didn't even pay attention to that."

"That's ignorant of me not to pay attention to the Confederate flag," she continued. "Even more ignorant of me to not even know how harmful that is to people. So, like, yeah. I royally f—d up wearing that. And I am so f—ing sorry. I'm disgusted with myself. I'm embarrassed, like, it doesn't even matter how I feel. I'm just so f—ing sorry because that is not what I stand for, that is not what I'm about. And I'm really mad that I ever wore it."

She concluded with, "I've been an ignorant, self-absorbed sack of s—t for most of my life. I genuinely had no idea what I was representing by wearing that jacket. I have no excuses ... I know better now. I did not know better then. So, what I can say now is be better than me. Don't look up to me. Look up to being better than me."

At the time, when West made the controversial jacket, he told the public it was his way of owning the flag. "You know the Confederate flag represented slavery in a way — that's my abstract take on what I know about it. So, I made the song 'New Slaves.' I took the Confederate flag and made it my flag. It's my flag. Now, what are you going to do?" he said during a radio interview according to the outlet, adding that fans can "react how [they] want."

Following the announcement that Chris Harrison would be temporarily stepping back from hosting the show following his controversial comments defending current Bachelor contestant, Rachel Kirkconnel, in an interview with former Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, Burnett praised Lindsay. "Rachel Lindsay is changing the world. She needs to be in future history books. I couldn't respect her more. It isn't her responsibility to educate people, yet she has the GRACE to do it anyway. She utilizes her platform to change America. Thank you, Rachel."