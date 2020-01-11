‘Bachelor’ Alum Catherine Giudici Admits She Made a ‘Bad Mistake’ Overdoing It After Giving Birth

Catherine Giudici has learned that taking a little time to rest and relax after giving birth is not such a bad idea. The Bachelor alum admits that she overdid it to herself following the birth of her newborn daughter, Mia, because she felt good about her recovery. However, she moved a little too quick and was forced to sit back down and just chill while holding Mia in her arms.

She and her husband Sean Lowe welcomed their baby girl in December. In a separate post she gushed over Lowe and how great of a dad he’s been, writing, “Our last picture as parents of only two children (heart emoji) I am so grateful for this man. He’s been my partner every moment and he’s the best daddy to our sweet angels. Just an appreciation post. Plus, I look cute.”

Giudici gave birth to their infant via C-section on Dec. 23. The two already share sons Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 19 months, but Lowe admitted on his social media he was ready to have a daddy’s girl.

“I’ve always wanted a daddy’s girl and now I’ve got her. Mia is healthy, Mama is doing great, and God is so good!” he wrote in a post that showed him holding Mia.

The two first announced they were expecting a third child in June telling PEOPLE, “It was a complete surprise and I stared at the wall for a good 24 hours. I was like, ‘I just had one of these!’”

“Isaiah was 11 months old when we found out,” Giudici added. “It was a little overwhelming to think about but we wanted a big family. this is just the way it was supposed to happen. So we’re excited.”

The two met and fell in love on Season 17 of The Bachelor and decided to say I do in 2014 and immediately had back-to-back children.