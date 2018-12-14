‘The Bachelor’ Alum Amanda Stanton’s Domestic Violence Case Dismissed

Amanda Stanton’s legal troubles seem to be done for good.

The Bachelor alum, who was arrested for a domestic violence dispute in September, can rest a little easier this week as her case has been dismissed.

The Bachelor in Paradise star was arrested after an alleged physical confrontation with her boyfriend Bobby Jacobs in a hotel room in Las Vegas, E! News writes. She was formally charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence a month later and pleaded not guilty.

The reality television personality appeared a court hearing Wednesday and her case was dismissed. Her boyfriend reportedly did not attend the hearing. Stanton and Jacobs have not commented on the ruling, though they are still together.

Following the arrest, Stanton broke her silence with a statement from her rep.

“Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department. Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance,” the statement released in September read.

“That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious,” the statement explained. “Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job. Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands.”

Before and after the hearing, Stanton’s social media remained as usual with the reality star opening up to her followers about her workout routines and not mentioning anything about the court date. She did post several photos on her Instagram about her time in Las Vegas.

The incident reportedly took place in mid September while Stanton was in Vegas with a group of friends for a Bachelorette part, including fellow Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell. Security at The Encore hotel reported to Stanton’s room after a complaint. Police were called to the reality star’s room after she reportedly shoved Jacobs while attempting to intervene with the conversation he was having with security.

She was arrested after security allegedly witnessed the physical altercation, though she was released on the same day.

Stanton and Jacobs began dating in spring 2018. The reality star appeared on Season 20 of The Bachelor before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise during the summer of 2016.