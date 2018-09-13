‘Bachelor’ Alum Amanda Stanton Breaks Silence on Domestic Violence Arrest

The Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton has broken her silence following her Monday arrest in Las Vegas for domestic violence.

The 28-year-old former Bachelor in Paradise star has spoken out after news broke that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department had taken her into police custody following a domestic violence incident involving her boyfriend Bobby Jacobs earlier this week.

“Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department. Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance,” a representative for Stanton said in a statement to Us Weekly.

The statement, released just hours after Stanton was arrested for one count of battery domestic violence, went on to describe, in the Bachelor alum’s perspective, what had occurred that led to the charges.

“That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious,” the statement explained. “Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job. Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands.”

Stanton has not yet commented on the incident on any of her social media platforms, which have since gone silent.

The incident reportedly occurred while Stanton was in Las Vegas with a group of friends, including fellow The Bachelor season 20 contestant Lauren Bushnell, for a bachelorette party. Security at The Encore hotel reported to Stanton’s room after receiving a noise complaint. Police were called after Stanton shoved Jacobs while attempting to intervene with the conversation he was having with security.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they allegedly witnessed a physical altercation between Stanton and Jacobs, who have been dating since the spring, and proceeded to arrest Stanton. Stanton, who appeared on season 20 of The Bachelor before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise during the summer of 2016, was released that same day.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Oct. 10 for an arraignment on a domestic battery charge.