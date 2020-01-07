‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Claims Late Stepmom Beth Warned Her About ‘a Person Who Has Ill Intentions’ Amid Moon Angell Feud

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter “Baby Lyssa” Chapman is claiming that her late stepmom Beth warned her about ‘a person who has ill intentions,” amid her current feud with her father’s alleged new flame, Moon Angell. In a Twitter post, Chapman made reference to Beth specifically addressing concern about an unnamed individual, who may or may not be Angell. She also threw down a gauntlet, saying that “the war is on,” and hitting out with a, “Not today Satan.”

Happiness is granted to all, and all I wish is happiness for my family. When a person who has ill intentions, that my mother specifically warned me about before her passing tries to enter, the war is on. The devil ALWAYS goes for the weakest link. Not today satan. pic.twitter.com/aNB9xn3jOA — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 6, 2020

Many of Chapman’s fans and followers have since commented on her post, with one writing, “Happily married widows seem to start seeing someone immediately. Unfortunately they usually aren’t mentally there for the right choice. Sorry about your momma.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If she loved and respected your family she would gently step away….knowing how this is playing out she clearly likes being divisive…..the damage is everlasting and she doesn’t care….that alone speaks to her intent and character,” someone else wrote.

Trust your and your mother’s intuition. This woman has broken a very ancient law. Everything she touches will turn to rot. All she has acquired has been gotten by stepping on the people’s heads of those who tried to help her. Lyssa, all you can do is stand back and watch. Sorry. — Gwyn Meade (@MeadeGwyn) January 6, 2020

Chapman and Angell’s public feud began weeks ago, when the two of them were going at one another on Twitter. Angell referred to Chapman as “Lil Miss TMZ Rat” in a since-deleted tweet, and the former reality TV star hit back hard.

“You’re disgusting woman,” Lyssa replied. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duane Lee Chapman (@duanedogchapman) on Jan 5, 2020 at 12:03pm PST

Angell has defended herself from Chapman’s claims and comments, seemingly with Dog’s approval, as just this weekend he shared a photo of the two of them together. This has only further fueled the rumors that there may be a romance between them.