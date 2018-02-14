Audrey Roloff ‘Torn’ Watching Daughter Ember Grow Up

Just over two months after Audrey Roloff gave birth to her first baby, the Little People, Big World cast member is having a tough time watching Ember Jean grow up.

“I’m torn between wanting her to fit in my palms forever, and being so excited to watch her personality unfold,” Roloff captioned a photo of her posing with Ember in the Pacific Northwest wilderness. “When I catch a gummy grin or listen to her little owl sounds I can’t help but unravel with joy. These are moments without the pressure of time, fully embraced and deeply cherished. Baby girl, you are a blessing, heritage, and reward.”

She continued quoting Psalms 127:3-5: “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.”

“I will probably kiss your little peach fuzzy head and sweet plump cheeks one hundred more times tonight,” she closed.

Roloff gave birth to her and husband Jeremy Roloff‘s first child on Sept. 10, and has since been open about the highs and lows of life as a new mom.

While she’s clearly loving the time spent with her little girl, she’s also struggled to breastfeed, developing mastitis numerous times.

“My breastfeeding journey has not been easy,” Roloff said earlier this month. “After sharing with you all a little bit about the struggles l have had feeding Ember, l realized that so many of you have gone through, or are currently going through, similar pains, heart aches, and challenges…l was reminded that even though this journey still poses its challenges, being able to feed my daughter from my own body brings me incomparable joy.“

“I’m so proud of my wife,” he said earlier this month. “These last few weeks have been pretty tough on her. (If you watch our stories you know what I’m talking about) But she’s been a trooper and I’m thankful that I have her as a teammate. I knew having a teammate with a life mantra like [always more] has got to be a big win!”