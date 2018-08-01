Audrey Roloff Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

Former Little People, Big World star, Audrey Roloff, is dispelling rumors that she’s about to get a little bit bigger.

The 26-year-old TLC personality is playing rumor police by taking to Instagram Tuesday night with claims that she is not pregnant just hours after reports surfaced she was expecting baby number two with husband Jeremy.

“This kind of stuff just makes me realize how much fake news is out there. Like, what in the world?” Roloff wrote in an Instagram Story, sharing a screencap of one of the articles that had made the pregnancy claims.

“Again, if you didn’t hear it from my mouth … it’s probably not true,” she wrote in a second Instagram Story, adding in a third that “For now [it’s] just us and our Ember girl.”

The pregnancy rumors were initially sparked when Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff posted a photo of Jeremy, Audrey, and Ember Tuesday that some fans thought implied there was a little one on the way.

“Today was a crazy day,” Matt captioned the image. “I could explain. But better to just leave it at that. I’m going to sleep a happy grandpa.”

Shortly after Matt Roloff’s post, Radar Online posted a story alluding to the patriarch’s excitement possibly being due to the fact that Audrey was expecting, the publication citing an inside source who claimed that Audrey had surprised the family with the big news.

However, for now it appears that 10-month-old Ember will remain an only child and out of the spotlight after Audrey and Jeremy announced earlier this month that they were stepping away from the TLC series that made their family famous.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last,” Jeremy announced. “It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. [pray emoji] We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!”

While they may be absent from the small screen, Audrey and Jeremy will still keep a little spotlight on themselves, the couple having previously announced that they are writing a book.